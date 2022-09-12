In France, a Russian beat two women from Izyum because of Ukrainian music. The embassy took the case under special control

In the French municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, an unknown man attacked two women from Izyum who were listening to Ukrainian music.

This was reported by the vice-president of the Association of Ukrainians of France, Volodymyr Kogutyak, on Facebook. He published a photo of the victims.

"Yesterday at 10:30 p.m. in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, two Ukrainian girls were beaten by Russians for listening to Ukrainian music. At this moment, the criminals have not yet been found," he wrote.

According to local publication Monaco-Matin, the victims — Alina and her mother Olena — left the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, for France on April 19. Alina claims that the attacker was Russian.

"When he spoke, we understood him," the woman said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already reacted to this crime. The embassy took this case under special control.

"Diplomats interact with the French law enforcement officers for the purpose of an operational investigation of the attack, maintain contact with the victims, who were provided with the necessary medical assistance. The attackers must be punished," said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.