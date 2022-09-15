The SBI began investigating the accident involving Zelenskyʼs cortege

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began to investigate the traffic accident involving the motorcade of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

"Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a traffic accident that occurred in the center of Kyiv on September 14. The passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles," the message reads. The bureau promises to inform the public about the results of the investigation.

After the accident, Zelensky was examined by a doctor. He said that "no serious injuries were found." At the same time, the medics accompanying the president provided emergency aid to the car driver and transferred him to an ambulance.