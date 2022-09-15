The presidentʼs cortege got into an accident

Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs motorcade had an accident in Kyiv on the night of September 15. A passenger car collided with the presidentʼs car and his escort vehicles.

This was reported by the press secretary of the head of state Serhii Nikiforov.

Zelensky was examined by a doctor — "no serious injuries were found."

At the same time, the medics accompanying the president provided emergency aid to the car driver and transferred him to an ambulance.

The press secretary added that the law enforcement officers should find out all the circumstances of the accident.