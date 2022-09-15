KIIS: Over 85% of Ukrainians are against territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war. This number is constantly growing

Approximately 87% of Ukrainians oppose any territorial concessions to end the war with Russia. Since July, this indicator has increased by 3%.

This is stated in the survey of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) for September 7-13, 2022.

Only 8% of Ukrainians said that in order to achieve peace as quickly as possible, Ukraine can give up some of its territories.

Non-support for territorial concessions is approximately the same in all regions of Ukraine: from 91% in the west and 88% in the center to 83% in the south and 85% in the east of the country.

"Please note that the survey was conducted during a successful operation by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region. The results prove that, as before, Ukrainians, regardless of region, language of communication, ethnic origin, maintain a high degree of cohesion and reluctance to make concessions to the aggressor," noted the deputy director of KIIS Anton Hrushetskyi.