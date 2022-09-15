Border guards released five students from the basement in Kupyansk. The Russians put them there after filtering

Border guards released five medical students who were kept in a basement by the Russians in Kupyansk. We are talking about teenagers from 15 to 17 years old.

This was reported by the State Border Service.

Four girls and a boy stayed in the basement for seven days. They are residents of Kupyanskyi, Izyumskyi and Chuhuivskyi districts of Kharkiv region.

The released people said that the occupiers conducted filtering measures with them, after which, without explaining the reasons, they locked them in the basement.

Currently, employees of competent law enforcement agencies are working with teenagers.