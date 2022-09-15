Peopleʼs dissatisfaction is growing because of the lack of water and electricity in their homes in Mariupol

In Mariupol, temporarily captured by Russian troops, people go to spontaneous rallies because of the lack of water and electricity in their homes.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko by publishing the relevant video.

"Residents” dissatisfaction is growing. One more meeting of residents from Peremohy Avenue. People are left to fend for themselves in the center of the Left Bank, without water and electricity. The occupation administration no longer promises "restoration". A wave of social discontent is spreading in Mariupol," Andryushchenko wrote.

He also informed that the manager and chief energy engineer of the seized "Mariupolteplomerezha" had resigned in Mariupol.

"The reason for the dismissal is the unwillingness to remain extreme in the inability to start the heating season and the understanding of responsibility for the consequences," he added.