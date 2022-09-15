Lithuania will transfer two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Lithuania will send two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis informed.

"The Lithuanian government has announced that we will send an additional batch of armored personnel carriers. Two parties. One of them should arrive in Ukraine very soon," noted Landsbergis at a press conference in Odesa.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian army knows where it is best to use them.

"We continue to remind our partners and allies in the EU and NATO that this is still not enough," added Lansbergis.