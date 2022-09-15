Politico: World leaders outraged by the need to come to Queen Elizabethʼs funeral by buses and demand exceptions

Some world leaders have expressed displeasure with the official requirement of Great Britain to arrive at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by bus and are demanding exceptions for themselves. They want to drive around the country in private cars.

Politico writes about this with reference to its own sources.

On the eve of the foreign ministry of the country insisted that all representatives of foreign countries invited to the funeral leave their cars in London and go to Westminster Abbey, where the farewell ceremony will take place, on public buses.

Diplomats from at least five countries, mostly from the G7, have already told Britain they want exemptions for their leaders for security reasons or because of their advanced age.

In particular, in Britain it has already been noted that the rule about arriving by bus was a recommendation and will not apply to absolutely all leaders. A source in the countryʼs government confirmed to The Times that the U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive at the funeral in his armored limousine. Also, the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, is supposed to arrive in his own vehicle.

After the appearance of such information, many diplomats from other countries also want to persuade the British to make exceptions for the leaders of their states in order to avoid the division into "big" and "small" nations.