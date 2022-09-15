People are returning home. The first train left from Kharkiv to the liberated Balaklia

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) restored the railway connection with the de-occupied Balaklia.

"The first flight to Balaklia — and already car full of passengers returning home. We are already imagining the first flights to Donetsk and Simferopol," says the message of UZ.

The flight Kharkiv — Balaklia — Kharkiv will run twice a day — in the morning and in the evening:

No. 6403/6402 — departure from Kharkiv at 07:00 a.m., arrival in Balaklia at 08:55 a.m.; departure from Balaklia at 9:15 a.m., arrival in Kharkiv at 11:10 a.m.;

No. 6407/6404 — departure from Kharkiv at 15:00 p.m., arrival in Balaklia at 17:40 p.m.; departure from Balaklia at 18:00 p.m., arrival in Kharkiv at 19:55 p.m.

The train will make stops at Osnova, Zhykhor, Zmiiv, Zanky and Shebelynka stations.

The fare from Kharkiv to Balaklia is 29 hryvnias. Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices and from guides during the trip.