Defensive structures are being built on the liberated territories in case of a repeated invasion

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that fortifications will be improved and new ones will be built on the liberated Ukrainian territories.

"On the de-occupied territories, fortifications are immediately being created in order to protect them from recapture," Shmyhal stated at a press conference.

The Prime Minister noted that in some places there are already defense structures, but the authorities are making them more correct and capital.

Before that, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov emphasized that Ukraine needs to protect the vast territory that the Defense Forces have recently recaptured from a possible Russian counterattack.