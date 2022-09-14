Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the details of the case with a Russian spy in the government who passed information to the FSB

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told the details of the exposure of the Russian spy in the government secretariat, who has already been sent to prison. The man worked as the deputy head of the secret department and passed information to the FSB for three years.

Shmyhal said this at a press conference on September 14, Interfax cites.

"At the end of August, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with confiscation of property and reimbursement of all expenses for living in the pretrial detention center. This is a worthy "reward" for what this person has done. He worked as the deputy head of the secret department and had access to classified documents. For three years, he cooperated with the Russian FSB, leaking materials to them, but the SBU discovered his activities in time," Shmyhal said.