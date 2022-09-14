Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the details of the case with a Russian spy in the government who passed information to the FSB

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told the details of the exposure of the Russian spy in the government secretariat, who has already been sent to prison. The man worked as the deputy head of the secret department and passed information to the FSB for three years.
Shmyhal said this at a press conference on September 14, Interfax cites.
"At the end of August, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with confiscation of property and reimbursement of all expenses for living in the pretrial detention center. This is a worthy "reward" for what this person has done. He worked as the deputy head of the secret department and had access to classified documents. For three years, he cooperated with the Russian FSB, leaking materials to them, but the SBU discovered his activities in time," Shmyhal said.
The man was detained at the beginning of the war. He handed over various secret materials to the FSB, but since the SBU discovered him in advance, a special operation took place for quite a long time, when he was given information with disinformation — "through him, the Russians were being thrown."
The perpetrator was not one, it was a whole network, one of the suspects managed to escape abroad as a refugee, and now they are trying to bring him back to the country. Other spies made a deal with the investigation, they will be sentenced to lighter terms.
- This is not the first spy in the government to be sent to prison. In August 2022, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv sentenced the head of the Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, who spied on the FSB of the Russian Federation, to 12 years in prison.