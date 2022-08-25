A Russian spy who worked in the Cabinet of Ministers was sentenced to 12 years in prison

The Shevchenkiv District Court of Kyiv sentenced to 12 years imprisonment the head of the Department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, who spied on the FSB of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

In June, the SSU exposed the Russian agency, which included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine. These people transferred various data to the Russians: from the state of defense capability to the arrangement of the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers. For this, Russian curators paid traitors from $2 to $15 thousand, depending on the level of secrecy and importance of the collected data.

The SSU established that two FSB personnel recruited a government official in 2012 during his trip to Russia. From that trip, the official returned already with an operational pseudonym, a mobile phone for communication and the task of collecting secret information circulating in the Cabinet. He had a liaison officer — he was one of the employees of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The liaison officer with the call sign "Gavrilov" was recruited by the Ephesians in Moscow. But the agent received the briefing later in the temporarily occupied Simferopol.

In a video released by the Security Service on June 21, agents "Kireev" and "Gavrilov" talked about themselves:

The traitor with the call sign "Kireev" worked as a chief specialist, and since September 2019 he was the deputy head of the department for security and defense of the activities of justice bodies and corruption prevention. According to him, he was recruited by the FSB in November 2015. The man received the call sign "Kireev", then "Kanatokhodets". For leaking information, the government official received a total of $27 000 from the Russians.

The official was found guilty of treason. In addition to the prison term, the court confiscated all his property.