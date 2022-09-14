Almost 5 000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine underwent military training in Britain

Approximately five thousand servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already undergone basic military training on the territory of Great Britain.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"With the participation of instructors from Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Ukraine and the United Kingdom itself, nearly 5 000 of our servicemen successfully completed training. They acquired basic knowledge, abilities and skills in tactical medicine, engineering, fire, psychological and tactical training, including conducting offensive and defensive actions in an urbanized area," the press service noted.

It is also planned to expand the INTERFLEX operation in the near future, in particular to launch a training course for junior commanders of military units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the British are training a group of 10 000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand fighters will be trained every next 120 days.