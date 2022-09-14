The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 350 occupiers and 64 units of enemy equipment over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. On the 203rd day of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 53 650 people killed, 350 of them over the past day.
In addition, the occupiers lost 64 pieces of equipment.
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.
- Since the beginning of the counteroffensive in September, the defense forces of Ukraine have already liberated more than 8 000 square kilometers. Stabilization measures are still ongoing in half of these territories.