”Ukrenergo” has restored the supply of light in Kharkiv and the region, which disappeared due to Russian shelling

"Ukrenergo" has already restored the operation of two main lines supplying Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region. There were problems with the supply of light in the region due to direct hits by Russian missiles.

"Ukrenergo" reported this on September 13.

Currently, there are no plans to limit energy supply to consumers in the Kharkiv region. Work on other lines continues and will continue until complete.

On September 12, Russia bombarded Kharkiv with Uragan multiple rocket systems, after which the city lost power. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that critical infrastructure objects had been hit. After that, it was possible to restore electricity supply in almost all districts, but on the morning of September 13, the backup line that supplied the populated areas of Kharkiv region failed.