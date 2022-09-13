The property of Russian and Belarusian companies worth almost 300 million UAH was seized in Ukraine

The property of Russian and Belarusian enterprises worth almost 300 million UAH was seized in Ukraine. It was sized as part of a pre-trial investigation on the fact of collaborationist activity (Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).
The seized property includes a helicopter, parts of its main rotors, and an aircraft turbojet engine.
Before the beginning of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, this equipment was imported to several Ukrainian enterprises for repair on the order of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, as well as Belarusian and Russian enterprises.
The seized property will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- On September 8, the police seized the assets of a former deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, who was engaged in business in Ukraine. From now on, assets worth more than 10 billion hryvnias are planned to be transferred to the management of ARMA.