The property of Russian and Belarusian companies worth almost 300 million UAH was seized in Ukraine

The property of Russian and Belarusian enterprises worth almost 300 million UAH was seized in Ukraine. It was sized as part of a pre-trial investigation on the fact of collaborationist activity (Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

The seized property includes a helicopter, parts of its main rotors, and an aircraft turbojet engine.

Before the beginning of the full-scale war of Russia against Ukraine, this equipment was imported to several Ukrainian enterprises for repair on the order of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, as well as Belarusian and Russian enterprises.

The seized property will be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.