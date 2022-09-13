The Coordination Center agreed to the departure of seven more ships with food products from Ukrainian ports

The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) allowed seven ships with corn and wheat to leave Ukrainian ports as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the UN reports.

"The JCC authorized the departure of seven vessels transporting a total of 213 243 tons of grain and other agro-industrial complex products as part of the Black Sea grain initiative," the message reads.

The UN clarified that the ships Captain Dimitrios (65 thousand tons of corn), Super Saka (29 thousand tons of wheat and 21 thousand tons of corn), Fanaria (18 thousand tons of wheat) will go to Spain.

The ships Propus (8.5 thousand tons of corn), Ata Ocean (6.3 thousand tons of sunflower oil) and Greifswald (492 tons of corn) are planning to go to Turkey. The Yada Team vessel will deliver 64 951 tons of corn to Israel.

As of September 12, the total tonnage of grain and other food products exported from three Ukrainian ports is 2,721,168 tons. In total, the movement of 269 ships is currently approved — 147 of them arrive in Ukrainian ports and 122 from Ukrainian ports.