Overview of the events of September 12: the Armed Forces continue their offensive in Kharkiv and Kherson regions, and the evacuation of children continues in the Donetsk region

Ukraine wins a "decisive victory" in the battle with the Russian invaders for the Kharkiv region. This assessment was given by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in view of the recent successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the counter-offensive.

During the past day on the southern frontline, the Russian occupying forces lost: 40 soldiers, 4 tanks, 4 units of armored vehicles, 3 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, an ammunition depot in Kakhovka. This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

In the Kharkiv direction, as a result of the successful counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the occupiers are trying to escape deep into the temporarily captured territories. Some of them are trying to cross the border with the Russian Federation and go to the territory of the Belgorod region. During the escape, the rucshists engaged in mass looting. This is reported by Ukrainian intelligence.

At night, the Russians fired "Uragan", "Grad" and heavy artillery in the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts. The Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities were under fire. There were no casualties or injuries. Houses and a gas pipeline were mutilated. Around 00:40, the Russians launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. Four S-300 missiles hit the technical building of one of the infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of the city. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

A 37-year-old man died as a result of todayʼs shelling in the Osnovyanskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv. In total, six people were injured, including an 18-year-old girl. She and a 33-year-old woman received minor injuries. Doctors assess the condition of four more wounded as moderate.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba commented on the missile terror of the Russian Federation on the objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. The head of the Foreign Ministry believes that Putin plans to use such tactics more actively in the winter. Kuleba believes that now Putin should receive a "tough response" and Russia should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The process of evacuating children continues continuously in the Donetsk region. Currently, more than 36,000 children remain in the region. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, announced this at a briefing. He noted that the region pays special attention to the evacuation of children staying in family-type orphanages.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost at least 5,800 pieces of military equipment. This was reported by the Oryx project of independent researchers.

As of February 24, Ukraine received almost $18 billion in preferential financing from international partners. Key donors include the United States of America, Canada, Great Britain, Japan, France, and Italy.

Greece will not transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that any support for Ukraine should not weaken his countryʼs defense. In addition, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht again rejected a request to supply battle tanks to Ukraine.