The Ministry of Energy informed that four energy workers were killed as a result of Russian strikes on TPPs and substations

Four people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine. Three others were injured.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote about this on his Facebook.

"Zmiivska TPP and three high-voltage substations were fired upon, 40 substations of various voltages were de-energized, 2 overhead lines of 750 kV, 5 overhead lines of 330 kV were disconnected. "Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians remained without electricity in Poltava oblast, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Kharkiv oblast, Sumy oblast and Donetsk oblast," he noted.

According to him, in 40 minutes the light began to return, and in 4.5 hours the power supply was restored to all main lines. Currently, 1.7 thousand people remain without power in Sumy oblast, about 3 thousand in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, and 12 thousand in Kharkiv oblast.

"What we can (and are doing!) to counter the consequences of such attacks is to speed up the response, work out backup recovery mechanisms, provide materials for this and organize mutual assistance of all companies in the energy sector — for maximum efficiency and speed of work," Halushchenko stated.