The government has lifted restrictions on the number of trips abroad for people with disabilities

The Cabinet of Ministers lifted restrictions on the number of trips abroad for people with disabilities and those accompanying them during martial law.
This is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy.
The government also extended to seven days the deadline for the escorts to apply to the foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine in the host country so that people with disabilities can be registered in the consular register.
Who is allowed to cross the state border:
- to a person with a disability of group I or II — accompanied by one or both parents, on whom such a person is dependent; wife/husband, adult son/daughter, their wife/husband (in the presence of documents confirming family ties and disability);
- to a person with a disability of group I or II or another person who needs constant care — accompanied by a constant caregiver;
- to a person with a disability who has been recognized by the court as incapacitated — accompanied by a guardian; if a guardian has not been appointed, then accompanied by one of the adult family members;
- people with disabilities or other people who need constant care, live in institutions and receive social services of inpatient care, palliative care.