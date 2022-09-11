The Russian army launched 11 cruise missiles in eastern Ukraine. Nine of them were shot down by air defense

On the evening of September 11, the Russian army launched 11 cruise missiles in eastern Ukraine. Nine of them were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.

The Air Command East wrote about this on its Facebook.

"On Sunday evening, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the zone of responsibility of the command. In total, the enemy used 11 cruise missiles," the message reads.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, air defense forces shot down seven cruise missiles: five Kh-101 and two Kalibr ones. Two more missiles were shot down over the Poltava region.