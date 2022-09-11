Intelligence: Russian pilots who attacked Ukraine are discussing the possibility of escaping to South America

Russian military pilots who carried out strikes on the territory of Ukraine are discussing the possibility of escaping to South America.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"Immediately, in several aviation garrisons of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the families of the crew members of the planes that launched missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine are discussing fleeing the country and hiding from international justice. Just like the Nazis after World War II, Russian criminals are planning to emigrate to South American countries," the intelligence agency said.

With the announcement of the Intelligence, against the background of the retreat of the Russian army, there are talks in the military environment of the occupying country about the inevitability of defeat and the prosecution of all participants in the aggression against Ukraine.

The military intelligence of Ukraine has made public the personal data of the pilots of the 14th Air Force and Air Defense Forces, who participated in military operations on the territory of Ukraine.