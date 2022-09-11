Zaluzhny: Armed Forces are advancing in the north of the Kharkiv region, 50 kilometers to the border with Russia

The Ukrainian military is advancing in the Kharkiv region to the north.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi.

According to him, there are 50 km to go to the state border. Also, according to Zaluzhny, the Ukrainian military liberated the villages of Bayrak, Nova Husarivka, Shchurivka and Vilkhuvatka.

"The capture of the powerful strongholds of the Russian troops, which they proudly called "Moscow", "Omsk" and "Peter", made it possible to launch a counteroffensive on Balaklia, Izyum, and Kupyansk," the commander-in-chief explained.