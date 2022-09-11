The Russians lost about 400 soldiers and more than 80 pieces of equipment in one day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of September 11:
- 52,650 soldiers were destroyed (+400 per day);
- 2,154 tanks (+18);
- 4,617 armored combat vehicles (+33);
- 1,263 artillery systems (+4);
- 311 multiple rocket launchers;
- 162 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 242 aircraft (+3);
- 213 helicopters (+1);
- 902 drones (+4);
- 216 cruise missiles (+1);
- 15 ships/boats;
- 3,445 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+19);
- 117 units of special equipment (+1);
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.