News

The Russians lost about 400 soldiers and more than 80 pieces of equipment in one day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of September 11:

  • 52,650 soldiers were destroyed (+400 per day);
  • 2,154 tanks (+18);
  • 4,617 armored combat vehicles (+33);
  • 1,263 artillery systems (+4);
  • 311 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 162 means of anti-aircraft defense;
  • 242 aircraft (+3);
  • 213 helicopters (+1);
  • 902 drones (+4);
  • 216 cruise missiles (+1);
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 3,445 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+19);
  • 117 units of special equipment (+1);

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.