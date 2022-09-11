In Donetsk region, 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling within a day

Ten civilians died in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling yesterday.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk military-civilian administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Four people died in Pokrovsk, three in Krasnohorivka, two in Bakhmut and one in Raihorodok. Another 19 people were injured. Kyrylenko added that it is now impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.