In Donetsk region, 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling within a day

Ten civilians died in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling yesterday.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk military-civilian administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Four people died in Pokrovsk, three in Krasnohorivka, two in Bakhmut and one in Raihorodok. Another 19 people were injured. Kyrylenko added that it is now impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
- Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army this year carried out hundreds of strikes with cluster munitions on Ukraine, which killed at least 200 civilians.