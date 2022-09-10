Training, prospects for 2023 and the development of anti-missile defense. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov about the “Rammstein-5” results

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, spoke about the results of the fifth meeting in the Rammstein format, as a result of which the Ukrainian army will receive additional weapons and assistance.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

The minister named the training of troops, prospects for 2023, and the development of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, which Ukraine currently does not have, as the main directions.

The minister noted that Ukrainian specialists are currently completing their training on the modern German anti-aircraft missile complex Iris-T, which will soon make the skies of Ukraine safer. At the meeting, a fundamental decision was made regarding the NASAMS air defense systems, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are waiting for.

According to Reznikov, NATO will organize NSPA trainings for specialists of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense, which will bring Ukraine closer to the Alliance.

Special attention was paid to the training of specialists. First of all, the Ukrainian Armed Forces must acquire the appropriate capabilities in terms of quality and quantity. The range of needs is wide — from the acquisition of individual skills to training as part of battalions, as well as the training of brigade headquarters.

Currently, there is a training program for Ukrainian military in Britain, which involves specialists from almost 10 countries. Thousands of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already completed this course and more than one and a half thousand are studying right now. The minister noted that 30,000 fighters will be trained under this program alone, who will return to Ukraine fully ready for battle and with knowledge. This is the backbone of at least six brigades.

Training bases will also be created at training grounds in Poland and Slovakia. At the same time, a training program is being developed with the support of the European Union. There are specific proposals, including the construction of training centers in Ukraine to combine European resources and technologies with the practical experience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Such centers will work in the interests of the whole of Europe.

The parties also discussed the intensification of arms production and investments in the defense industry, which will allow to effectively fight against Russia next year.