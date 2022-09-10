General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: The Russian army lost another 350 soldiers and 64 pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 10.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 350 soldiers, 14 tanks, 9 APVs, 27 vehicles, two units of special equipment, 22 artillery systems and two rocket launchers, three air defense systems, a helicopter and 10 drones, as well as one cruise missile. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: