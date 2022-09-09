In the Sumy region, a missile hit a therapeutic ward. Eight people were injured

Eight people were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Velyka Pisarivka in Sumy Oblast.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi.

"The explosion in Velika Pysarivka occurred around 9 am today. Eight people were injured, injuries of varying degrees of severity. Doctors are now providing help," wrote the head of the administration.

He noted that the missile hit the therapeutic ward of the hospital. The roof of the one-story building of the hospital was completely destroyed, walls were damaged, windows with frames were broken, and property inside was burned.

The lyceum building, two private houses of civilians, and kindergartens next to the hospital were also damaged by the explosion.

More than 30 windows were broken in the building of the kindergarten. The food block and the boiler room were damaged. Also, the rooms inside are littered with glass from broken windows. The furniture in the kindergarten was also damaged — there were no children in this kindergarten.