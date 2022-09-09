The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration does not yet recommend returning to the liberated communities of the region

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, visited the liberated communities of the region.

"People, without exaggeration, met our soldiers with tears in their eyes. Half a year in occupation. The Russians left broken infrastructure and houses, many trophies and piles of garbage," he stated.

Most villages are without electricity and gas, but the authorities promise to restore everything in the coming weeks.

"The first thing is clearing and demining. The police and emergency services are already working on the ground. For those who have left, we do not recommend returning until the relevant orders of the military," Oleh Syniehubov added.

The local population talks a lot about the crimes of the occupiers and actively cooperates with the law enforcement officers.

"No traitor will escape responsibility. Today, the head of one of the villages of the de-occupied community, who collaborated with the enemy, was detained.