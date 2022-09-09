MDI: The Russian 237th regiment ceased to exist. All the occupiers were killed or wounded there

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) reported that the 237th Guards Assault Regiment of the Russian Army ceased to exist. All servicemen died or were wounded there. A significant part of those who survived are in an extremely difficult condition.

Also, according to Ukrainian scouts, the occupiers from the 202nd separate motorized rifle regiment, who are in the Kharkiv region, withdrew from their positions in the nearest forest strip. The unit was left without commanders and communications. Currently, the Russians are calling their relatives and asking them to contact the command. The occupiers do not know where to go next. Some of them ask their wives to contact the hotlines of the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the Red Cross with the demand to take them out of Ukraine.

The Russian military tried to oppose the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv direction. They shelled Ukrainian positions from tanks and the heavy flamethrower system "Sontsepiok". However, they suffered serious losses, left their positions and retreated in small groups. Now the occupiers are complaining about the powerful offensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Russians have no ammunition, equipment and logistics — they are retreating disorganized. In order to escape from the combat positions, the occupiers take bicycles and scooters from the locals. Many Russians simply walk.

In the Dnipropetrovsk direction, the Russian army is trying to hold its position. The Russians even have new reinforcements, but most of the "recruits" are 55-60 years old. Replenishment of occupiers from Russia also arrived in the Kherson region. But "fresh" Russian soldiers categorically refuse to participate in the offensive.