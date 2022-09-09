Death of Queen Elizabeth II: mourning will last more than two weeks in Britain. The date of the funeral has not yet been informed

The new British King, Charles III, ordered that mourning in the country due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II should continue for seven more days after her funeral. The specific date has not yet been informed, but the mass media write that it will take place in about 10 days.

The Guardian writes about it.

Mourning due to the death of the queen was announced on September 8. Given possible date of her funeral and the seven days after that, general mourning in the UK will last more than two weeks.

Also, on Friday, September 9, near Hyde Park and the Tower of London, 96 volleys will be fired — according to the number of years of the Queenʼs life.

An online book has been launched on the website of the royal family for Britons who want to express their condolences in connection with the death of Elizabeth. The British were also informed that it is possible to honor the Queen by laying flowers near Green Park and Hyde Park near Buckingham Palace.

All Royal Residences will be closed to the public until the funeral of Elizabeth II. Also, this weekend, all scheduled sports competitions were canceled, including matches of the English Premier League.