The Intelligence: Russia has less than 200 missiles left for “Iskanders”

According to the Ukrainian Intelligence, the Russian army has less than 200 “Iskander” missiles left.

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, reported on this.

According to him, "Iskander" is now used very rarely. The Russian Federation last launched them in August in the Kyiv region from the territory of Belarus. The occupiers protect these missiles, but instead they release old S-300 missiles across Ukraine, which must be disposed of.

"We counted S-300 missiles that have been in storage for more than 30 years, and most of them are 35-40 years old. This is essentially a missile that must be removed from the combat formation. There are about 7 thousand of them. It is very easy to dispose of it. Instead of spending money on disposal, they are simply released on our territory. If you count how many they use, they will have enough of these missiles for 3 years more," noted Skibitsky.

He also added that Russia has significantly reduced the number of “Kalibr” cruise missiles. According to estimates, the Russian Federation could produce 150-180 such missiles per year. The Russians keep the remaining stock of missiles, as about 70% of the components of these missiles are not of Russian production.