Intelligence: Russia now has a difficult situation with missiles, no more than 45% of what was left before the war

Russia now has a "difficult situation" with missiles: no more than 45% of the missiles that existed before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine remained.
Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, told about this in an interview with RBC.
"The situation with Iskander is particularly difficult for them. In general, about 20% of what was there remained, or maybe even less. A difficult situation with the same Calibers, this is a fairly effective missile, but their number is not so large. That is why they use these X-22 and S-300 in the ground version. But these reserves are running out," Skibitskyi added.
According to him, the Russians have high-precision weapons already at the limit. According to all regulatory documents, they must have a 30% reserve, and it is almost non-existent for some types of missiles (for the same Iskanders), so they will use other means of destruction. The Russians are now actively using "Uragan, Smerch — this is what allows you to fire at a distance of 70-80, a maximum of 100 kilometers. Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia region, and Kharkiv are being shelled with these systems.
As for Kinzhalʼs, according to Skibitskyi, there are few of them in Russia, 30-40 pieces. These are the samples that were the first to enter service. They did not go into mass production, the Russians used them to demonstrate the strength of Ukraine and its partners.