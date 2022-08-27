Intelligence: Russia now has a difficult situation with missiles, no more than 45% of what was left before the war

Russia now has a "difficult situation" with missiles: no more than 45% of the missiles that existed before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine remained.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, told about this in an interview with RBC.

"The situation with Iskander is particularly difficult for them. In general, about 20% of what was there remained, or maybe even less. A difficult situation with the same Calibers, this is a fairly effective missile, but their number is not so large. That is why they use these X-22 and S-300 in the ground version. But these reserves are running out," Skibitskyi added.