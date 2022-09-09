Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russiaʼs leadership. There are 606 people on the list

By Decree No. 637/2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against 606 people from the leadership of Russia.

Sanctions include the freezing of assets, a ban on entry, participation in privatization, ownership of property in Ukraine, a ban on withdrawal of capital, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and much more.

The following were placed under restrictions: Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, ex-President Dmytro Medvedev, Director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, Head of the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation Anton Vaino, Ex-Minister of Defense Sergey Ivanov, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Prime Minister Mykhailo Mishustin, Director of the Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, Secretary of the Security Council Mykola Patrushev, Minister of Defense Serhiy Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Governor of St. Petersburg Oleksandr Beglov, as well as a number of ministers and deputies.

In total, 28 people from the Security Council, 154 people from the Federation Council and 424 deputies of the State Duma were sanctioned.