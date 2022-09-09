The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian warehouses with ammunition and pontoon crossings in the south

Ukrainian troops in the south shelled the concentration of weapons and equipment of the Russians, as well as pontoon crossings in the area of Nova Kakhovka. The bridges of the Kherson region are under constant fire, so the occupiers cannot use them.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

The destruction of 59 Russians, three “Hurricane” jet systems and their charging machine, two “Pion” self-propelled guns, a Msta-S howitzer, three mortars, a T-72 tank, six vehicles and two ammunition depots in Beryslavskyi district was confirmed.

A Russian corrections officer was detained in Mykolaiv Oblast, and a local resident was exposed in Odesa Oblast, who in personal correspondence gave the Russians data about infrastructure and strategic locations.