”For what?” The Presidentʼs Office responded to Berlusconiʼs offer to mediate with Merkel in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi said that he could act as a mediator in the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Corriere Della Sera writes about it.

“There would be only one way to end the war in Ukraine, through mediation. Finding one or two protagonists of current politics, close to Putin and capable of intervening on Zelensky to convince the two of them to find an agreement”, Berlusconi said during the recording of the program, which aired on Rai1.

He added that the second mediator could be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I think that Mrs. Angela Merkel in my place or with me could mediate with Putin. With her, I would feel capable of trying to convince him,” Berlusconi said.

The Presidentʼs Office responded to this proposal. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, said on his Twitter:

“Strange proposals by certain figures to mediate betweenUkraine and Russia should be seen as an attempt to use the issue of Ukraine to resuscitate the name in their countries. Any mediator must have trust, authority, and relevance. Neither Berlusconi nor Merkel has this for sure. For what?”