American General Milley: The Armed Forces hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS missile systems

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that Ukraine hit more than 400 Russian targets with the help of American HIMARS missile systems.
Reuters writes about it.
"We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and theyʼve had devastating effect," he told reporters at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
- Each HIMARS installation launches six high-precision missiles with a range of up to 80 kilometers. This makes it possible to strike Russian command posts, ammunition and fuel depots, as well as concentrations of troops in the rear. Crews work inside an armored cabin. And they are fast: in two or three minutes after parking, they can launch missiles and move 20 seconds again after the shot. Each HIMARS missile costs $155,000.