American General Milley: The Armed Forces hit more than 400 Russian targets with HIMARS missile systems

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that Ukraine hit more than 400 Russian targets with the help of American HIMARS missile systems.

Reuters writes about it.

"We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and theyʼve had devastating effect," he told reporters at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.