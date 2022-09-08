IDP students and residents of particularly dangerous areas can switch to a state-financed form of education

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported that the state will provide students among internally displaced persons and residents of particularly dangerous territories with the opportunity to transfer to study at the expense of the state budget.

"This applies to vocational pre-higher and higher education graduates who were enrolled in institutions in previous years for commercial positions," the ministry clarified.

The relevant project of the resolution was developed by the Ministry of Education, taking into account the proposals of the Ministry of Reintegration.

We will remind you that on August 26, by order of the Ministry of Reintegration, the list of territorial communities located in areas of military (combat) operations or under temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade) was updated. The list is not fixed — it is regularly updated.