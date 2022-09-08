National Bank of Ukraine: this year Ukraine should receive $12 billion in aid

Ukraine expects to receive $12 billion in aid by the end of the year.

This is reported by Ukrinform.

"By the end of the year, it is expected to receive announced official funding in the total amount of about $12 billion, including €8 billion within the framework of the macro-financial aid program from the EU," said NBU Deputy Chairman Serhiy Nikolaychuk.

It is noted that thanks to further international support, the National Bank will be able to maintain gold and foreign exchange reserves at a sufficient level in the years to come.