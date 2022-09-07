The European Commission proposed to allocate €5 billion in aid to Ukraine

The European Commission proposed to allocate €5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"The situation in Ukraine requires our unwavering support. Today, the European Commission offers Ukraine an additional €5 billion in macro-financial assistance," she wrote on Twitter.

According to her, this loan complements €10 billion that the European Union has already provided to Ukraine in the form of financial, humanitarian and military aid.