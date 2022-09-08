The occupiers are “evacuating” women and children from part of the Kharkiv region

Women and children are being taken out of the occupied Kupyan district of the Kharkiv region. The occupation administration announced an "evacuation".

This is reported by the Kremlin mass media with reference to the so-called head of the occupation military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev.

According to him, the Kupyansk and Izyum districts of the Kharkiv region are under constant shelling, so at least women and children will be taken out of Kupyansk. He did not specify where exactly the Ukrainians will be taken.