CNN: Ukraine aims to de-occupy Kherson and Nova Kakhovka by the end of 2022

The Defense Forces of Ukraine aim to return most of the Russian-occupied Kherson region by the end of 2022.

CNN writes about this with reference to high-ranking officials of the United States and Ukraine.

According to an American official, the United States confirms that the Ukrainians have succeeded in attacking the supply routes of Russian troops.

"What we’ve seen in the Kherson region first is some continued offensive operations by the Ukrainians. They continue to make some forward movement. We are aware that they have retaken some villages," Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.

According to Ukrainian high-ranking officials, the goal of the Ukrainian forces is to capture the territory north or west of the Dnieper, not only the city of Kherson but also Nova Kakhovka, five kilometers from which the Kakhovska HPP is located.

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in the south is large-scale – in a line of more than 160 kilometers. This is done to prevent the Russian army from concentrating at one point. In addition, sabotage operations and attacks on collaborators became more frequent in the occupied territories.

The US recognizes that Ukraineʼs goal of returning Kherson by the end of 2022 is quite ambitious. At the same time, the United States believes that this is possible if Ukraine continues to make progress in its current operations.