The Armed Forces of Ukraine removed the flag of the occupiers in a village near Balaklia

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine removed the Russian flag in the village of Nova Husarivka near Balaklia (Kharkiv Region).

This was reported by the first separate brigade of special forces named after Ivan Bohun.

"Soldiers of our "Dyke Pole" (“Wild Field”) battalion removed the red flag of the Russian landing force over the village of Nova Husarivka near Balaklia," the brigade noted in a statement.