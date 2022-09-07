Pro-Russian Telegram channels report that the occupiers from the Samara and Bashkiria police units were surrounded near Balaklia

For the second day now, pro-Russian Telegram channels have reported the loss of their positions and the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the town of Balaklia, Kharkiv region. They write that the Samara SRRU (Special Rapid Response Unit, known as SOBR in Russian) from the Samara region and Bashkortostan were surrounded.

On the evening of September 6, the Russian publication "Izvestiya" was the first to write about SRRU fighters who "repulse the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine". With reference to sources, it was noted there that allegedly the occupiers "successfully repelled the offensive of the Ukrainian military."

However, in pro-Russian Telegram channels related to the war and in the channels of military correspondents, the situation is described differently. Blogger Volodymyr Romanov reported that the Samara SRRU was surrounded near Balaklia and they not doing so well.

Then the “Rosich” channel wrote that the fighters of the Samara SRRU were surrounded and stopped communicating. After some time, it became known that, in addition to the Samara fighters, occupiers from the Bashkir SRRU were also surrounded.

Other pro-Russian Telegram channels also wrote details about the fact that the Russian military allegedly "said goodbye" and "will fight to the last".

On the morning of September 7, the situation has not changed — the occupiers are still surrounded. The same “Rosich” wrote that SRRU fighters continue to hold the defense.