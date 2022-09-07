The Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating the death of dolphins in the Black Sea due to the Russian invasion

The Prosecutorʼs Office began an investigation into the mass death of dolphins in the Black Sea due to Russian aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

A large number of dead marine mammals have been found on the beaches of Odesa since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The probable cause of their death is the use of sonar devices on submarines and surface boats of the aggressor country. Sonars emit powerful sounds that negatively affect the health of animals.

At the initiative of the Prosecutorʼs Office, autopsies were conducted on porpoises and dolphins found dead on the coasts. The selected samples will be sent for research to the University of Padua (Italy), and a separate study of the structures of the inner ear of mammals to the University of Hannover (Germany).

The prosecutorʼs office is also preparing requests for international legal assistance to Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania in order to establish similar cases of dolphin deaths.