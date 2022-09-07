A new gas field was launched in Kharkiv region. More than 120 000 cubic meters of gas can be extracted from it per day

A new gas field was launched in the Kharkiv region. Its deposits are estimated at about 600 million cubic meters of gas.

"Naftogaz" writes about this on its Twitter.

"A new exploratory well has started working in the Kharkiv region. Our specialists have discovered a significant gas deposit at a depth of more than 6 000 meters in a deposit in the Kharkiv region," the message reads.

They stated that they are ready to extract about 120 000 cubic meters of per day. However, this potential may be even greater.