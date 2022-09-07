Representative of Ukraine at the UN: Russians tried to put pressure on the head of the IAEA during the preparation of the report on the ZNPP

The ambassador of Ukraine to the UN stated at a meeting of the Security Council that the Russians tried to put pressure on the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, when his team was preparing a report on the situation at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

Ukrinform writes about this.

"It is interesting to watch in this room how the Russian envoy complains that he did not have enough time to properly study the published IAEA report, as if it was not Russia itself who was called this [UN Security Council] meeting so urgently. The only thing that explains this Russian commotion is an attempt to put pressure on IAEA Director General Grossi and his team while they were still preparing the report," Kyslytsia noted.

He explained that the Russian envoy desperately tried to manipulate the report even before its publication, and when the IAEA presented it, he claimed that he did not have time to study the report.