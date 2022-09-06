At the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, Zelensky presented a platform for foreign investors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the opening of trading at the New York Stock Exchange. He presented the platform to potential foreign investors.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

On the platform, which is part of the large Advantage Ukraine campaign, more than 500 investment projects and opportunities in 10 sectors of the economy have been collected. Namely:

defense industrial complex;

metallurgy and metal processing;

energy;

agro-industrial complex;

woodworking and furniture making;

innovative technologies;

logistics and infrastructure;

pharmaceutics;

natural resources;

industrial production.

On this portal, Ukraine offers everyone interested space for investments worth more than $400 billion. A potential investor can register on the platform with a few clicks and get information about investment opportunities and the benefits he will receive from the implementation of the project.

"The Advantage Ukraine program invites foreign investors and companies with vision and courage to join us — we will offer them incredible opportunities for growth," Zelenskyy said.