The court remanded the soldiers involved in the wounding of children at an exhibition in Chernihiv into custody. They can be released on bail

The Desniansky District Court of Chernihiv sent two servicemen involved in the wounding of children during an ammunition exhibition in Chernihiv into custody for two months. They have the right to make a deposit.

This is reported in the State Bureau of Investigation.

A military serviceman who allowed a child to pull the trigger of a rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade at an arms exhibition and his commander can be released on bail in the amount of 416,000 hryvnias each.