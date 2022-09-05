The SBI informed about the suspicion of military personnel involved in the wounding of children at the fair in Chernihiv

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to two servicemen involved in the wounding of children at an arms exhibition in Chernihiv.

This was reported by the press service of the DBR.

"One of the servicemen during the weapons demonstration allowed the child to pick up the equipped rocket anti-tank grenade (RPG-26) and pull the trigger. As a result of the shooting, at least nine people were injured, six of whom are children," the message reads.

The suspicion was reported to the serviceman who allowed the child to pull the trigger, as well as to his commander, who ordered subordinate servicemen to bring weapons to the exhibition for demonstration.

The bureau clarifies that servicemen were notified of a suspected violation of the rules for handling weapons, which caused bodily harm to several persons (Part 2 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the specified article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.